Domingo 16 de Enero de 2022
Liverpool 3 - Brentford 0:Liverpool cruise past Brentford, scoring 3 without reply at Anfield

Thomas Frank’s squad travelled to Liverpool on Sunday, but came away with nothing as Liverpool take the points

16 de Enero de 2022

Liverpool enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Chelsea in their previous game. Brentford were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Aston Villa in their last match. As the table looks today, Liverpool are currently 2nd with 45 points from 22 matches, while Brentford sit in 14th, with 23 points from 22.

The Reds started strongly in the first half, with Fabinho opening the rout just before half-time

Liverpool continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finding the net in the 69th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Takumi Minamino made it 3-0 at the 77 minute mark with a final score of 3-0.

Liverpool brought on Takumi Minamino, James Milner and Kaide Gordon for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota. Brentford brought on Sergi Canos, Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen, to replace Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste and Bryan Mbeumo.

The referee booked one player from Brentford, Kristoffer Ajer.

Liverpool will next travel to Crystal Palace, while Brentford will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

