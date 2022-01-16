COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Enero de 2022
Elche 1 - Villarreal 0:Mission accomplished for Elche as they secure a 1-0 home win against Villarreal

Unai Emery&#39;s squad were defeated away by Elche at Estadio Martínez Valero on Sunday

16 de Enero de 2022

Elche snatched all three points from Villarreal in a narrow 1-0 victory on Sunday, at Estadio Martínez Valero. Elche were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-1 victory against Espanyol. Villarreal, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Elche and Villarreal currently occupy 15th and 8th spots in the league, with 22 points and 29 points respectively after 21 matches.

After a goalless first half, Elche piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Lucas Boye giving Elche the lead, 78 minutes in. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 1-0.

For Elche, Lucas Boye, Josan and Ivan Marcone, came on for Lucas Perez, Tete Morente and Gerard Gumbau. Villarreal brought on Nicolas Jackson, Mario Gaspar, Alfonso Pedraza, Daniel Raba and Vicente Iborra, to replace Moi Gomez, Juan Foyth, Pervis Estupinan, Alberto Moreno and Dani Parejo.

There were bookings for Gonzalo Verdu, Johan Mojica, Diego Gonzalez and Pere Milla from Elche. For Villarreal, Dani Parejo, Etienne Capoue and Vicente Iborra saw yellow.

Elche will next travel to R Madrid, while Villarreal will face Mallorca at home.

