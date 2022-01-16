Augsburg 1 - Frankfurt 1:Augsburg and Frankfurt share the honours after a 1-1 draw

Augsburg were held to 1-1 draw by Frankfurt down on Sunday at the WWK Arena. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Augsburg were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Hoffenheim. Frankfurt lost 3-2 in the last match they played against Borussia Dortmund. As the table looks today, Augsburg are in 15th place on the table and has 19 points while Frankfurt sit in 8th with 28 points after 19 matches.

The Eagles started strongly in the first half, with Daichi Kamada giving Frankfurt the lead in the 22nd minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Michael Gregoritsch equalised for Augsburg, 38 minutes in, which brought Markus Weinzierl's squad level at 1-1 at the half time break Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Augsburg, Mads Pedersen, Felix Ohis Uduokhai, Florian Niederlechner, Andre Hahn and Alfred Finnbogason, came on for Andi Zeqiri, Iago, Michael Gregoritsch, Ruben Vargas and Ricardo Pepi. Frankfurt brought on Kristijan Jakic, Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia, to replace Sebastian Rode, Timothy Chandler and Rafael Borre.

There were bookings for Michael Gregoritsch, Andi Zeqiri and Florian Niederlechner from Augsburg, and Timothy Chandler, Almamy Toure and Tuta, for Frankfurt.

Augsburg will play their next fixture away against Bayer Leverkusen, while Frankfurt will face Arminia Bielefeld at home.