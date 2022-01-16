COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-SERBIA-FAMILY --POSSIBLE ONLY--

JAN 16
Djokovic family react after tennis star's visa cancellation

Start: 16 Jan 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE IS POSSIBLE ONLY. FAMILY ARE NOT YET CONFIRMED TO SPEAK**

BELGRADE - The family of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic react after an Australian court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa on Sunday (January 16), ending the unvaccinated tennis superstar's hopes of winning the Australian Open and racking up a record-breaking 21 men's Grand Slam titles.

