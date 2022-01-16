COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC AIRPORT

Por
REUTERSJAN 16
16 de Enero de 2022

Melbourne airport after Djokovic's lawyers after court hearing

Start: 16 Jan 2022 10:45 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2022 11:57 GMT

MELBOURNE - Melbourne airport as Australia was set to deport tennis superstar Novak Djokovic after the Federal Court on Sunday upheld a government decision to cancel his visa on the grounds that his decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 posed a risk to the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El duro análisis del padre de Djokovic: “Es como si hubieran intentado matar al mejor deportista del mundo con 50 balas en el pecho”

El duro análisis del padre de Djokovic: “Es como si hubieran intentado matar al mejor deportista del mundo con 50 balas en el pecho”

La ATP se pronunció tras la eliminación de Djokovic del Abierto de Australia: “Su ausencia es una pérdida para nuestro deporte”

El gobierno de Australia celebró el fallo contra Novak Djokovic: “La expulsión es de interés público”

El sentido mensaje de Novak Djokovic tras la cancelación de su visado en Australia

Novak Djokovic perdió la batalla legal contra Australia y será deportado

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Flor Rubio reveló nuevos detalles sobre su caso contra “Pepillo” Origel: “Fue atroz”

Flor Rubio reveló nuevos detalles sobre su caso contra “Pepillo” Origel: “Fue atroz”

Ángeles de Victoria’s Secret, de modelos a activistas: cómo han cambiado a lo largo de los años

Humberto Zurita de luto por su madre: “Siempre vivirás en mi corazón”

Los mejores memes que dejó el anuncio de Grupo Firme en Coachella 2022

Banda el Limón sufrió intento de asalto en carretera de Monterrey

TENDENCIAS

Un estudio científico aconseja cuidar a los que se cuidan contra el COVID-19

Un estudio científico aconseja cuidar a los que se cuidan contra el COVID-19

Aumento de ansiedad en niños: causas y consecuencias de uno de los trastornos más vistos en pandemia

Un recorrido de lujo por Colonia del Sacramento, el encantador rincón del litoral fluvial uruguayo

Por qué la Tierra está dentro de una burbuja gigante en el espacio

El uso de mascarilla reduce a más de la mitad la distancia que recorren los aerosoles