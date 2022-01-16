ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC AIRPORT

Melbourne airport after Djokovic's lawyers after court hearing
Start: 16 Jan 2022 10:45 GMT
End: 16 Jan 2022 11:57 GMT
MELBOURNE - Melbourne airport as Australia was set to deport tennis superstar Novak Djokovic after the Federal Court on Sunday upheld a government decision to cancel his visa on the grounds that his decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 posed a risk to the country.
