ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC AIRPORT

Melbourne airport after Djokovic's lawyers after court hearing

Start: 16 Jan 2022 10:45 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2022 11:57 GMT

MELBOURNE - Melbourne airport as Australia was set to deport tennis superstar Novak Djokovic after the Federal Court on Sunday upheld a government decision to cancel his visa on the grounds that his decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 posed a risk to the country.

