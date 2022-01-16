COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 15 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY NEW RESTRICTIONS - USA-TRUMP/

JAN 16
13 de Enero de 2022

Donald Trump holds a rally in Florence, Arizona

Start: 16 Jan 2022 01:45 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

FLORENCE, ARIZONA, USA - Donald Trump holds a rally in Florence, Arizona. The former U.S. president has continued to air false claims that his election defeat was the result of fraud.

0200GMT (16/01) - Rally expected to start

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

