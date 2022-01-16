ADVISORY FLASH - 7091-TEXAS-SYNAGOGUE/NEWS CONFERENCE

Police hold briefing after hostage situation at Texas synagogue
Start: 16 Jan 2022 06:40 GMT
End: 16 Jan 2022 06:43 GMT
COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS - Police officials hold news conference after man takes hostages at Texas synagogue.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND / NO ARCHIVE
DIGITAL: NO USE USA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND / NO ARCHIVE
Source: ABC AFFILIATE WFAA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com