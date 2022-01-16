ADVISORY ----CANCELLED-----IRELAND-ANNIVERSARY/

Ceremony to mark centenary of the handover of Dublin Castle from the British authorities

Start: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICTS / ONGOING LIVE EVENT ON RLS - TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-FLIGHT.

DUBLIN - Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins and Prime Minister Micheál Martin attend a ceremony marking the centenary of the handover of Dublin Castle from the British authorities.

SCHEDULE:

1345-1415GMT - Ceremony takes place

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No usage after 2359 GMT January 23, 2022. No archive, no resale.

DIGITAL: No usage after 2359 GMT January 23, 2022. Entire event must be removed from platforms by 2359 GMT January 23, 2023. No archive, no resale.

Source: RTE POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ireland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com