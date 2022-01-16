ADVISORY ----CANCELLED-----IRELAND-ANNIVERSARY/

Ceremony to mark centenary of the handover of Dublin Castle from the British authorities
DUBLIN - Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins and Prime Minister Micheál Martin attend a ceremony marking the centenary of the handover of Dublin Castle from the British authorities.
SCHEDULE:
1345-1415GMT - Ceremony takes place
