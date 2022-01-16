COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ----CANCELLED-----IRELAND-ANNIVERSARY/

Por
REUTERSJAN 16
14 de Enero de 2022

Ceremony to mark centenary of the handover of Dublin Castle from the British authorities

Start: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO SCHEDULING CONFLICTS / ONGOING LIVE EVENT ON RLS - TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-FLIGHT.

DUBLIN - Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins and Prime Minister Micheál Martin attend a ceremony marking the centenary of the handover of Dublin Castle from the British authorities.

SCHEDULE:

1345-1415GMT - Ceremony takes place

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No usage after 2359 GMT January 23, 2022. No archive, no resale.

DIGITAL: No usage after 2359 GMT January 23, 2022. Entire event must be removed from platforms by 2359 GMT January 23, 2023. No archive, no resale.

Source: RTE POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ireland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Facundo Campazzo volvió a tener otra gran actuación en la victoria de Denver sobre Los Ángeles Lakers

Facundo Campazzo volvió a tener otra gran actuación en la victoria de Denver sobre Los Ángeles Lakers

Quién es Salvatore Caruso, el “perdedor afortunado” que se benefició con la eliminación de Djokovic del Abierto de Australia

El gobierno de Serbia defendió a Novak Djokovic y le envió un dardo a Australia: “La farsa ha terminado”

Las pérdidas económicas y deportivas que podría sufrir Novak Djokovic tras su salida de Australia

El duro análisis del padre de Djokovic: “Es como si hubieran intentado matar al mejor deportista del mundo con 50 balas en el pecho”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cynthia Rodríguez conmovió con tierno gesto para Carlos Rivera durante su concierto

Cynthia Rodríguez conmovió con tierno gesto para Carlos Rivera durante su concierto

Octavio Ocaña: cómo fue el último día que convivió con su hermana

De una infancia en soledad a la hija que abandonó de bebé: luces y sombras de Anthony Hopkins, el hombre que no sabe decir “te quiero”

Flor Rubio reveló nuevos detalles sobre su caso contra “Pepillo” Origel: “Fue atroz”

Ángeles de Victoria’s Secret, de modelos a activistas: cómo han cambiado a lo largo de los años

TENDENCIAS

Guillermo Azar, el empresario de la moda creador de los desfiles ícono del verano

Guillermo Azar, el empresario de la moda creador de los desfiles ícono del verano

Un estudio científico aconseja cuidar a los que se cuidan contra el COVID-19

Aumento de ansiedad en niños: causas y consecuencias de uno de los trastornos más vistos en pandemia

Un recorrido de lujo por Colonia del Sacramento, el encantador rincón del litoral fluvial uruguayo

Por qué la Tierra está dentro de una burbuja gigante en el espacio