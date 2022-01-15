COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Wolves 3 - Soton 1:Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Southampton 3-1 at Molineux Stadium

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad travelled to Wolves on Saturday, but came away with nothing as Wolves take the points

15 de Enero de 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers defeat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. Wolves were looking to continue their run, following a 1-0 victory against Manchester United. Soton had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Tottenham Hotspur. Following today's result, Wolves and Soton sit 8th, (31 points) and 12th, (24 points), in the table respectively, after 22 matches.

Wolves dominated the first half, with Raul Jimenez giving Wolves the lead, 37 minutes in, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Wolves continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Conor Coady finding the net in the 59th minute. However, Soton weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from James Ward Prowse in the 84th minute. Wolves in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Adama Traore and seeing the game end 3-1.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Wolves, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva and Luke Cundle, came on for Trincao, Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence, Soton brought on Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong and Adam Armstrong to replace Ibrahima Diallo, Nathan Tella and Armando Broja.

There were bookings for Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez from Wolves, and Lyanco, James Ward Prowse and Mohammed Salisu, for Soton.

Wolves will play away against Brentford, while Soton will face Manchester City at home.

