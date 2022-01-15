Sampdoria 1 - Torino 2:Visitors secure victory as Torino beat Sampdoria 2-1

Sampdoria fell to a home defeat at the hands of Torino at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday. Sampdoria were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Napoli. Torino, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 4-0 victory against Fiorentina. As it stands, Sampdoria are in 15th place, with 20 points from 22 matches, while Torino sit in 9th, with 31 points from 22.

The Blue-circled started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Francesco Caputo finding the net, 18 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Wilfried Stephane Singo equalised for Torino in the 27th minute, finalising the first half 1-1.

The Bull continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Dennis Praet finding the net, at 67 minutes, to hand a welcome victory to the visitors.

For Sampdoria, Fabio Quagliarella, Riccardo Ciervo, Andrea Conti, Nicola Murru and Ernesto Torregrossa, came on for Francesco Caputo, Kristoffer Askildsen, Alex Ferrari, Tommaso Augello and Manolo Gabbiadini. Torino brought on Marko Pjaca, Simone Zaza and Tommaso Pobega, to replace Antonio Sanabria, Josip Brekalo and Dennis Praet.

The referee booked two players from Torino, Sasa Lukic and Bremer.

Sampdoria will next travel to Spezia Calcio, while Torino will face Sassuolo at home.