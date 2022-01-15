COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 15 de Enero de 2022
Salernitana 0 - Lazio 3:No reply from Salernitana, as Lazio rampage to 3

Salernitana let the match slip from their hands to Lazio at Stadio Arechi

15 de Enero de 2022

Lazio enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Salernitana at Stadio Arechi on Saturday. Salernitana had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning last match while Lazio lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Internazionale. After today's result, Salernitana are in 20th place, with 11 points from 22 matches, while Lazio sit in 6th, with 35 points from 22.

The White and Sky Blues found the net first, with Ciro Immobile opening the rout early in the first half. However they weren't finished yet and Ciro Immobile made it 2-0 at the 10 minute mark and the first half ended 0-2.

Lazio continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Manuel Lazzari, 66 minutes in and seeing the game end 3-0.

For Salernitana, Matteo Ruggeri, Mario Perrone and Edoardo Vergani, came on for Joel Obi, Luca Ranieri and Cedric Gondo. Lazio brought on Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Luka Romero and Denis Vavro, to replace Pedro, Adam Marusic, Danilo Cataldi, Mattia Zaccagni and Luiz Felipe.

There were bookings for Andrea Schiavone and Luca Ranieri from Salernitana, and Danilo Cataldi, Manuel Lazzari and Luiz Felipe, for Lazio.

Salernitana will next play Napoli away, with Lazio facing Atalanta at home.

