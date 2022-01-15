COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 15 de Enero de 2022
Norwich 2 - Everton 1:Visitors leave with nothing as Norwich see off Everton in 2-1 victory

Norwich City gets all three points against Everton at Carrow Road on Saturday

15 de Enero de 2022

Norwich City snatched all three points from Everton in a 2-1 victory on Saturday, at Carrow Road. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Norwich were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Crystal Palace. Everton, on the other hand, lost 3-2 in the last match they played against Brighton & Hove Albion. As things stand, Norwich are currently 18th with 13 points from 22 matches, while Everton sit in 15th, with 19 points from 22.

Norwich started the game well, thanks to Michael Keane finding the net in the 16th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Adam Idah made it 2-0 at the 18 minute mark to see out the first half 2-0.

The Toffees took the lead in the second half, with Richarlison finding the net, at 60 minutes. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for Norwich.

For Norwich, Sam Byram, Dimitris Giannoulis and Christos Tzolis, came on for Brandon Williams, Max Aarons and Josh Sargent. Everton brought on Yerry Mina and Richarlison, to replace Seamus Coleman and Salomon Rondon.

There were bookings for Josh Sargent, Max Aarons and Teemu Pukki from Norwich, and Michael Keane, for Everton.

Norwich will next play Watford away, with Everton facing Aston Villa at home.

