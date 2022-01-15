Newcastle 1 - Watford 1:Newcastle fail to take all three points, after 1-1 draw with Watford

Newcastle were held to 1-1 draw by Watford down on Saturday at St James' Park. Newcastle were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Manchester United in their previous game. Watford had lost their previous match against Tottenham Hotspur. As it stands, Newcastle are in 19th place, with 12 points from 22 matches, while Watford sit in 17th, with 14 points from 22.

Following a goalless first half, Newcastle certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with an early goal from Allan Saint-Maximin in the 49th minute. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Joao Pedro equalised for The Hornets just before the final whistle. The final result, Newcastle 1, Watford 1.

For Newcastle, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron, came on for Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin. Watford brought on Kiko Femenia, Tom Cleverley and Cucho Hernandez, to replace Jeremy Ngakia, Juraj Kucka and Emmanuel Dennis.

There were bookings for Jonjo Shelvey, Ryan Fraser and Paul Dummett from Newcastle. For Watford, Moussa Sissoko and Samir saw yellow.

Newcastle will next play Leeds United away, with Watford facing Norwich City at home.