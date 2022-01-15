COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 15 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-PROTEST

REUTERSJAN 15
14 de Enero de 2022

Anti-vax protest in Rome against COVID-19 restrictions

Start: 15 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 15 Jan 2022 15:05 GMT

ROME - Italians protest in central Rome after the Italian government made vaccinations mandatory for everyone aged over 50 in an attempt to ease pressure on hospitals as new COVID-19 cases surge.

1430GMT protest begins

