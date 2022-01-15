ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-PROTEST

Anti-vax protest in Rome against COVID-19 restrictions
Start: 15 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 15 Jan 2022 15:05 GMT
ROME - Italians protest in central Rome after the Italian government made vaccinations mandatory for everyone aged over 50 in an attempt to ease pressure on hospitals as new COVID-19 cases surge.
SCHEDULE:
1430GMT protest begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / POSS ITALIAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com