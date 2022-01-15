ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY / DELAYED

Protest against COVID-19 vaccine pass in Paris

Start: 15 Jan 2022 14:01 GMT

End: 15 Jan 2022 15:05 GMT

PARIS - Opponents of a bill that would transform France's current health pass into a "vaccine pass" hold a demonstration in Paris. In order to further boost vaccinations, the government's planned vaccine pass - which will require proof of vaccination, not just a negative test, to enter public places - will take effect from Jan. 15, if parliament approves the draft government bill.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / POSS FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com