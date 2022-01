ADVISORY --FLASH--6058-TONGA-VOLCANO/AMERICAN SAMOA-ALERT

Tsunami observed in American Samoa after volcanic activity in Tonga

Start: 15 Jan 2022 08:05 GMT

End: 15 Jan 2022 08:07 GMT

TUATLAUTA, AMERICAN SAMOA - Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part no resale / Part must credit US NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PAGO PAGO AMERICAN SAMOA

DIGITAL: Part no resale/ Part must credit US NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PAGO PAGO AMERICAN SAMOA

Source: US NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PAGO PAGO AMERICAN SAMOA / SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: American Samoa

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND SAMOAN SPEECH / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com