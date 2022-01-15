COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 15 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--6005-TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC--DO NOT USE--

Por
REUTERSJAN 15
15 de Enero de 2022

Novak Djokovic departs his lawyer's office

Start: 15 Jan 2022 04:41 GMT

End: 15 Jan 2022 04:47 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: DO NOT USE THE EDIT FLASHED AT 0441-0447GMT AS WE BELIEVE THE PERSON SHOWN WAS NOT DJOKOVIC--

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Novak Djokovic departs his lawyer's office while awaiting the outcome of his deportation order.

Source: REUTERS

