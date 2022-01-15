ADVISORY --FLASH--6005-TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC

Novak Djokovic arrives back at detention hotel
Start: 15 Jan 2022 05:22 GMT
End: 15 Jan 2022 05:25 GMT
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Novak Djokovic arrives back at his detention hotel while awaiting the outcome of his deportation order.
Restrictions:
Broadcasters: Part no use Australia / New Zealand / Papua New Guinea
Digital: Part no use Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organizations based in those countries, NVO clients/ smh.com.au/news.com.au
Source: NINE NETWORK/REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Sports
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com