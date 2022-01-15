ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/AUSTRALIA-ICEBERG -- NEW END TIME

Iceberg artwork melts over Sydney Harbour
Start: 15 Jan 2022 05:45 GMT
End: 15 Jan 2022 06:56 GMT
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Highlighting the threat of climate change, a 2.7 tonne iceberg will be suspended 20 metres above Sydney Harbour supporting a solo performer for 10 hours, as the iceberg melts beneath her in the summer sun.
