ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/AUSTRALIA-ICEBERG -- NEW END TIME

Iceberg artwork melts over Sydney Harbour

Start: 15 Jan 2022 05:45 GMT

End: 15 Jan 2022 06:56 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Highlighting the threat of climate change, a 2.7 tonne iceberg will be suspended 20 metres above Sydney Harbour supporting a solo performer for 10 hours, as the iceberg melts beneath her in the summer sun.

