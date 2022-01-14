COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 14 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Dortmund 5 - Freiburg 1:Borussia Dortmund triumph over SC Freiburg, with an emphatic 5 goal display

Christian Streich&#39;s squad were defeated away by Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park

14 de Enero de 2022

Borussia Dortmund on a 5-1 win against SC Freiburg on Friday at the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 3-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt. Freiburg had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Arminia Bielefeld. At the moment, Dortmund and Freiburg currently occupy 2nd and 4th spots in the league, with 40 points and 30 points respectively after 19 matches.

Dortmund didn't take long to start the rout, with Thomas Meunier opening the rout in the 14th minute. Die Borussen looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a second effort from Thomas Meunier in the 29th minute to establish a 2-0. Dortmund then scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Erling Haaland just before half-time, to take a 3-0 lead into half time.

Freiburg took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Ermedin Demirovic in the 61st minute. However, Dortmund increased their advantage with another Erling Haaland goal in the 75th minute to make it 4-1. However they weren't finished yet and Mahmoud Dahoud made it 5-1 just before the final whistle with a final score of 5-1.

For Dortmund, Manuel Akanji, Nico Schulz, Thorgan Hazard, Marius Wolf and Axel Witsel, came on for Emre Can, Raphael Guerreiro, Marco Reus, Thomas Meunier and Jude Bellingham. Freiburg brought on Ermedin Demirovic, Kevin Schade, Yannik Keitel, Noah Weisshaupt and Nils Petersen for Woo-yeong Jeong, Vincenzo Grifo, Janik Haberer, Roland Sallai and Lucas Holer.

The referee booked Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland for Dortmund.

Dortmund will next play Hoffenheim away, with Freiburg facing Stuttgart at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

NarrativaFootball:-Bundesliga-ENDEPORTESFÚTBOLBUNDESLIGA

DEPORTES

Julio César Chávez Jr. fue detenido en Sinaloa por supuesta posesión de armas

Julio César Chávez Jr. fue detenido en Sinaloa por supuesta posesión de armas

Tuvo un infarto en pleno partido, James Rodríguez ayudó a salvarle la vida y le agradeció en una profunda carta

Juan Fernando Quintero confirmó su regreso a River Plate: “En las próximas horas ya cerraremos todo”

Sigue el “efecto Messi” en PSG: las astronómicas ganancias del club tras sumar ocho nuevos patrocinadores

Andy Murray derrotó a Opelka y disputará una final ATP tras más de dos años

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La película de Mauricio Garcés que profetizó las videollamadas hace 50 años

La película de Mauricio Garcés que profetizó las videollamadas hace 50 años

Ignacio López Tarso desea cumplir 100 años y festejar con un clásico sobre el escenario

Vanessa Claudio regresó a TV Azteca para conducir el programa que dejó Carmen Muñoz y Annette Cuburu

Juan José Origel: qué dijo “Pepillo” tras perder demanda por daño moral con Flor Rubio

Sinéad O’Connor está hospitalizada tras la muerte de su hijo Shane

TENDENCIAS

Facebook cerrará su servicio de citas rápidas

Facebook cerrará su servicio de citas rápidas

Dos chefs, dos cocinas y un solo menú: los detalles de un encuentro gastronómico intercultural único

Las 3 maneras para saber quién lo ha dejado de seguir en Instagram

Tesla ahora acepta Dogecoins, la popular criptomoneda nacida de un meme

El físico nuclear Daniel Bes fue distinguido como Investigador de la Nación 2021 por su extensa trayectoria