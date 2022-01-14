ADVISORY UKRAINE-POROSHENKO/

Ukraine's former president Poroshenko gives news conference

Start: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

WARSAW - Ukrainian former president Petro Poroshenko gives a news conference in Warsaw, a day before he flies to Kyiv where he faces a possible arrest on suspicion of high treason and financing pro-Russian separatists.

SCHEDULE TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Poland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN AND POSSIBLY ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com