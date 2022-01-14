ADVISORY UKRAINE-POROSHENKO/

Ukraine's former president Poroshenko gives news conference
Start: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
WARSAW - Ukrainian former president Petro Poroshenko gives a news conference in Warsaw, a day before he flies to Kyiv where he faces a possible arrest on suspicion of high treason and financing pro-Russian separatists.
SCHEDULE TBA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Poland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH UKRAINIAN AND POSSIBLY ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com