Viernes 14 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-HOTEL

REUTERSJAN 14
14 de Enero de 2022

Exterior of the Park Hotel where Djokovic expected to be held

Start: 14 Jan 2022 07:37 GMT

End: 14 Jan 2022 07:55 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Exterior of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is expected to be held at, after his visa was cancelled by the Australian government.

Australia canceló nuevamente el visado del tenista Novak Djokovic

La Chilindrina confirmó que su bioserie fue cancelada por pandemia de COVID-19

Seis mitos sobre la vitamina C, el compuesto natural que es aliado del cuidado de la piel

