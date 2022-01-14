ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC

Outwatching for developments after Djokovic had his visa cancelled

Start: 15 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 15 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

MELBOURNE - Outwatching for developments after Australia cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday saying the world tennis number one who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 may pose a health risk, effectively ending his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Djokovic has been asked to present himself for an interview with Australian immigration officials on Saturday and will remain out of detention until then, The Age newspaper reported.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com