Viernes 14 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-EMIRATES/

Por
REUTERSJAN 14
14 de Enero de 2022

Moon Jae-in speaks at the "Day of Korea" ceremony in Dubai

Start: 16 Jan 2022 12:10 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2022 13:00 GMT

DUBAI - South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the "Day of Korea" ceremony at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

SCHEDULE:

1215-1300GMT - "Day of Korea" ceremony at the Expo 2020 Dubai

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Arab Emirates

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / KOREAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

