COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 14 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSJAN 14
14 de Enero de 2022

Protest in Netherlands against coronavirus measures

Start: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

AMSTERDAM - Protesters march in Amsterdam in opposition to measures to control coronavirus, days after a news conference where the government is expected to give an update on restrictions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Nueva detención, posible deportación y un castigo que podría afectar su carrera: las 24 horas claves que vivirá Djokovic en Australia

Nueva detención, posible deportación y un castigo que podría afectar su carrera: las 24 horas claves que vivirá Djokovic en Australia

Dolor en el Dakar: murió un mecánico francés de 20 años en un accidente con un camión

“Aprendió a escoger rivales como Mayweather”: ex campeón mundial arremetió contra Canelo Álvarez

Novak Djokovic no es el primero: las inflexibles reglas de inmigración de Australia que nadie puede saltar

Facundo Campazzo tuvo una de sus mejores noches en la NBA: show de puntos, asistencias y un caño que recorrió el mundo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mara Patricia Castañeda se reunirá con Anette Cuburu tras su polémico comentario

Mara Patricia Castañeda se reunirá con Anette Cuburu tras su polémico comentario

“Charro de Huentitán”: preparan bioserie de Vicente Fernández basado en polémico libro

Con qué famoso director de cine le gustaría colaborar al “Hijo del Santo”

De la vista de Chrissy Teigen y John Legend a un spa en Beverly Hills, al paseo de Selma Blair y Ron Carlson: celebrities en un click

El trágico instante donde la Bebeshita llevó serenata a Aristeo Cázares y fue bateada

TENDENCIAS

El virus que provoca la mononucleosis podría ser la causa principal de la esclerosis múltiple

El virus que provoca la mononucleosis podría ser la causa principal de la esclerosis múltiple

Generación COVID-19: cómo está afectando la pandemia al cerebro de los niños

¿Cuáles son los beneficios de los alimentos fermentados?

Seis mitos sobre la vitamina C, el compuesto natural que es aliado del cuidado de la piel

Ola de calor: cómo impactan en el cuerpo las temperaturas tan elevadas