Jueves 13 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA

Por
REUTERSJAN 14
13 de Enero de 2022

Hindu worshippers take a holy dip in the Ganges river

Start: 14 Jan 2022 00:35 GMT

End: 14 Jan 2022 01:55 GMT

GANGASAGAR, WEST BENGAL, INDIA - Hindu worshippers take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti, an important Hindu festival. Nearly one million devotees are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river this Friday (Jan. 14) and Saturday (Jan. 15) for a holy bath despite galloping COVID-19 infections across the country.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - sunrise

Reuters

