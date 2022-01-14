ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA--LOCATION UPDATED/NUDITY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 14 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA

REUTERSJAN 14
13 de Enero de 2022

Hindu worshippers take a holy dip in the Ganges river

Start: 14 Jan 2022 06:25 GMT

End: 14 Jan 2022 08:30 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: LIVE MAY CONTAIN NUDITY--

VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA - Hindu worshippers take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti, an important Hindu festival. Nearly one million devotees are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river this Friday (Jan. 14) and Saturday (Jan. 15) for a holy bath despite galloping COVID-19 infections across the country.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - sunrise

