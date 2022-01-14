ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA--LOCATION UPDATED/NUDITY

Hindu worshippers take a holy dip in the Ganges river
VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA - Hindu worshippers take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti, an important Hindu festival. Nearly one million devotees are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river this Friday (Jan. 14) and Saturday (Jan. 15) for a holy bath despite galloping COVID-19 infections across the country.
