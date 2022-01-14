ADVISORY --FLASH--5007-TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-TRAINING

Djokovic hits the court as he waits on Australian government visa decision

Start: 14 Jan 2022 03:20 GMT

End: 14 Jan 2022 03:24 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Novak Djokovic hits the court as he waits on Australian government visa decision

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: No use Australia

Digital: No use Australia .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australia NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au

Source: SEVEN NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com