COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 14 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--5007-TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC-TRAINING

Por
REUTERSJAN 14
14 de Enero de 2022

Djokovic hits the court as he waits on Australian government visa decision

Start: 14 Jan 2022 03:20 GMT

End: 14 Jan 2022 03:24 GMT

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Novak Djokovic hits the court as he waits on Australian government visa decision

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: No use Australia

Digital: No use Australia .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australia NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au

Source: SEVEN NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La histórica marca que Julio Furch podría imponer con Atlas en 2022

La histórica marca que Julio Furch podría imponer con Atlas en 2022

Sorpresa en el mercado de pases: Silvio Romero se fue de Independiente y jugará en Brasil

Carlos Salcedo y Yeferson Soteldo: lo que se sabe del intercambio de Tigres y Toronto FC

Quién era Ismael Ramírez Cruz, el Charles Bronson mexicano y doble del Santo en el cine

Qué relación tiene Julio César Chávez Jr. con Ovidio Guzmán, hijo del Chapo Guzmán

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Lucila Mariscal confesó que dio shows a narcotraficantes

Lucila Mariscal confesó que dio shows a narcotraficantes

Giovanni Medina apoyó a Anabel Hernández por señalamientos hacia Ninel Conde

Con qué película inició la Época de Oro en México

Dulce María confesó que le dio un beso de lengua a Kuno Becker: “Nadie me dijo que eso no se hacía”

De cuánto es el cheque que el “niño de Titanic” cobra cada mes, a 25 años del estreno de la película

TENDENCIAS

Incrementa la compra y venta de certificados de vacunación falsos en el mercado negro

Incrementa la compra y venta de certificados de vacunación falsos en el mercado negro

Por qué este scooter eléctrico con baterías intercambiables es furor en Asia

El Cybertruck de Tesla podría retrasarse

Las 13 mejores aplicaciones para combatir la depresión y ansiedad

Cómo el príncipe William conoció a Kate Middleton: su romance real a lo largo de los años