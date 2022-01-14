ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADEFIGURES

China releases trade data for December and the whole of 2021
Start: 14 Jan 2022 01:50 GMT
End: 14 Jan 2022 03:30 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - The spokesperson and Director General of the Department of Statistics&Analysis of China's General Administration of Customs Li Kuiwen holds a news briefing and releases export and import data for the month of December and the whole of 2021.
SCHEDULE:
0200GMT - Newser begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com