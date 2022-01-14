COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADEFIGURES

China releases trade data for December and the whole of 2021

Start: 14 Jan 2022 01:50 GMT

End: 14 Jan 2022 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The spokesperson and Director General of the Department of Statistics&Analysis of China's General Administration of Customs Li Kuiwen holds a news briefing and releases export and import data for the month of December and the whole of 2021.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Newser begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

