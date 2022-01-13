COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Estas son las 5 fotos de Javier Chicharito Hernández que han arrasado en Instagram

Encuentra los detalles que han disparado la fama de Javier Chicharito Hernández

Por
Newsroom Infobae
13 de Enero de 2022

Javier Chicharito Hernández (@ch14_) ha causado furor en Interne por las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, provocaron más de 376.937 interacciones entre sus fans.

Los posts más populares son:



Just between your comfort zone and your panic zone there’s a magical land of growth and opportunities, it’s called learning zone and you should try and step on it every day. #noexcuses



Llegó el momento de disfrutar la golden hour. 😜



Skill training with a focus on aerobic endurance.



Yo siempre elijo iniciar mi día y mis entrenamientos con una sonrisa. 😋 ¿Tú cómo inicias lo que haces? @herbalifemx #PoderEstáEnTi



La perseverancia no solo me ayuda a cumplir y realizar un esfuerzo, sino que también me impulsa a romper mis propios límites. El enfoque es muy claro para este año… LA SEXTA 🏆 @lagalaxy

Atlético Mineiro dio el primer golpe del mercado y fichó a una figura del fútbol europeo

Del paseo de Irina Shayk con su hija en Nueva York al día de playa de Audri Nix en Miami: celebrities en un click

La OMS advirtió que Ómicron no será última variante del coronavirus

