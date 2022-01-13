Estas son las 5 fotos de Javier Chicharito Hernández que han arrasado en Instagram

Javier Chicharito Hernández (@ch14_) ha causado furor en Interne por las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, provocaron más de 376.937 interacciones entre sus fans.

Los posts más populares son:





Just between your comfort zone and your panic zone there’s a magical land of growth and opportunities, it’s called learning zone and you should try and step on it every day. #noexcuses





Llegó el momento de disfrutar la golden hour. 😜





Skill training with a focus on aerobic endurance.





Yo siempre elijo iniciar mi día y mis entrenamientos con una sonrisa. 😋 ¿Tú cómo inicias lo que haces? @herbalifemx #PoderEstáEnTi





La perseverancia no solo me ayuda a cumplir y realizar un esfuerzo, sino que también me impulsa a romper mis propios límites. El enfoque es muy claro para este año… LA SEXTA 🏆 @lagalaxy