ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING

White House briefing with Jen Psaki, Jake Sullivan
Start: 13 Jan 2022 19:57 GMT
End: 13 Jan 2022 21:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki conducts a news briefing. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will join the briefing.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.
DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com