ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/VOTING RIGHTS

Biden attends Democratic lunch to discuss voting rights bill
Start: 13 Jan 2022 18:05 GMT
End: 13 Jan 2022 19:40 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden attends Senate Democratic lunch to discuss party's push to enact voting rights legislation and possible changes to Senate rules, Senate Democratic aide says.
