Jueves 13 de Enero de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/VOTING RIGHTS

Por
REUTERSJAN 13
13 de Enero de 2022

Biden attends Democratic lunch to discuss voting rights bill

Start: 13 Jan 2022 18:05 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2022 19:40 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden attends Senate Democratic lunch to discuss party's push to enact voting rights legislation and possible changes to Senate rules, Senate Democratic aide says.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

