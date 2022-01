ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGIN-ORBIT --UPDATED SLUG/DESCRIPTION

Virgin Orbit's third commercial launch

Start: 13 Jan 2022 21:39 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2022 23:04 GMT

EIDTORS PLEASE MAKE NO FURTHER USE OF THE SLATE FROM 2034 TO 2100GMT, WHICH WAS NOT A VIRGIN ORBIT SLATE. THE VIRGIN ORBIT FEED STARTED AT 2100GMT AFTER WE PUT UP THE "FURTHER LIVE COVERAGE IS EXPECTED" SLATE

COSMIC GIRL, MOJAVE AIR AND SPACE PORT, CALIFORNIA, USA - Virgin Orbit launches rocket from plane in the company's third commercial flight, Above the Clouds.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT - Liftoff scheduled

++Time and date subject to change++

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must courtesy Virgin Orbit on screen or in accompanying text. Do not obscure logo. For editorial use only. No resale.

DIGITAL: Must courtesy Virgin Orbit on screen or in accompanying text. Do not obscure logo. For editorial use only. No resale.

Source: VIRGIN ORBIT HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com