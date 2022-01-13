COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 13 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/

Por
REUTERSJAN 13
12 de Enero de 2022

Beijing 2022 newser on progress of green Games & sustainability

Start: 13 Jan 2022 01:54 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2022 03:21 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Li Sen, Director General of the Planning Department and Yan Jiarong, Spokeswoman of the Beijing Organising Committee hold a news conference on the progress of green games and sustainability for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Sports

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los mejores memes del nuevo triunfo del Real Madrid ante Barcelona: Vinicius Júnior y Xavi, los elegidos

Los mejores memes del nuevo triunfo del Real Madrid ante Barcelona: Vinicius Júnior y Xavi, los elegidos

La FMF y su última esperanza por quitar el veto del “Tri” en el Azteca

Este es el gol que Oribe Peralta considera como el mejor de su carrera

“No se rebela”: Helmut Marko sobre el papel de Checo Pérez en Red Bull

La narración de Martinoli que inmortalizó el “gol de oro” de Oribe Peralta

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Lucila Mariscal está en bancarrota por culpa de su exmarido: “Me robó”

Lucila Mariscal está en bancarrota por culpa de su exmarido: “Me robó”

Cuando a María Félix y Jorge Negrete los despidieron de una serie de televisión

Cuál es el proyecto que podría unir a Belinda y Danna Paola en un escenario

Fernando Colunga confirmó su regreso a la televisión tras 6 años

Susana Zabaleta arremetió contra quienes critican sus arrugas: “Tengo esta edad y estoy buenísima”

TENDENCIAS

El creador del cinturón de seguridad, hará el primer vehículo 100% autónomo del mundo

El creador del cinturón de seguridad, hará el primer vehículo 100% autónomo del mundo

Sony fabrica más PlayStation 4 para brindar una alternativa a los usuarios tras la escasez de chips

Conozca las 5 técnicas que utilizan los ciberdelincuentes para robar contraseñas y cómo prevenirlo

Los casos confirmados de COVID-19 crecieron 582% en los últimos 14 días y empiezan a impactar en la cantidad de fallecidos

Cómo deberíamos embarcar en los aviones para ahorrar tiempo