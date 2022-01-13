COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 13 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

Por
REUTERSJAN 13
13 de Enero de 2022

Biden discusses COVID-19 surge response

Start: 13 Jan 2022 15:30 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2022 16:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers update on his administration’s COVID-19 surge response.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Cristiano Ronaldo alimentó la crisis del Manchester United con sus fuertes dichos: “No vine a luchar por el sexto puesto”

Cristiano Ronaldo alimentó la crisis del Manchester United con sus fuertes dichos: “No vine a luchar por el sexto puesto”

James Rodríguez ayudó a salvarle la vida a un futbolista que colapsó y tuvo un infarto en pleno partido con una maniobra clave

Atlético Mineiro dio el primer golpe del mercado y fichó a una figura del fútbol europeo

Continúan las pruebas masivas y obligatorias de COVID y hay más de 20 millones de personas confinadas en China

“Todavía le tengo miedo a mi papá”: Bernard Tomic sorprendió al mundo tras contar su calvario en medio del Abierto de Australia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Jason Momoa y Lisa Bonet anunciaron su separación tras 16 años juntos

Jason Momoa y Lisa Bonet anunciaron su separación tras 16 años juntos

Del paseo de Irina Shayk con su hija en Nueva York al día de playa de Audri Nix en Miami: celebrities en un click

RBD: Viralizaron estética “Mía Colucci” y Anahí lo aprobó

Cynthia Urías criticó la llegada de Carmen Muñoz a Cuéntamelo ya

Qué ex pareja de Eugenio Derbez deseó “no caer en ese mismo charco”

TENDENCIAS

Un asteroide gigante pasará cerca de la Tierra el próximo martes

Un asteroide gigante pasará cerca de la Tierra el próximo martes

Elyze: un “Tinder” que está revolucionando las elecciones en Francia

La OMS advirtió que Ómicron no será última variante del coronavirus

COVID prolongado: estas son las personas que tienen más probabilidades de contraerlo

Ortorexia: ¿por qué comer sano puede derivar en un trastorno?