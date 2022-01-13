COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 13 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-PARLIAMENT/PRESIDENT-DEATH -- INTERRUPTIBLE --

Por
REUTERSJAN 13
12 de Enero de 2022

Body of EP President David Sassoli lies in state

Start: 13 Jan 2022 08:01 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2022 08:54 GMT

ROME- The body of European Parliament President David Sassoli lies in state in Rome's town hall, Campidoglio.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Coffin arrives

0845GMT - Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrives for private visit

0900-1700GMT - Body lies in state

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RAI POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Djokovic fue incluido en el sorteo del Abierto de Australia pese a las dudas sobre su deportación y debutará ante Kecmanovic

Djokovic fue incluido en el sorteo del Abierto de Australia pese a las dudas sobre su deportación y debutará ante Kecmanovic

“Le he bajado varias novias”: Chávez Jr. provocó a Canelo Álvarez

Así fue el debut de Sebastián Córdova en el juego de Santos vs Tigres

Titán Salcedo rescató a Tigres de la derrota ante Santos Laguna

Huracán Ramírez, el legendario luchador que saltó del cine al ring

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué ex pareja de Eugenio Derbez deseó “no caer en ese mismo charco”

Qué ex pareja de Eugenio Derbez deseó “no caer en ese mismo charco”

María Rojo se conmovió al usar la ropa de Carmen Salinas en “Mi fortuna es amarte”

Coachella 2022 sorprendió con Natanael Cano, Banda MS y Grupo Firme

Nerea Godínez inmortalizó la cara de Octavio Ocaña en un tatuaje

Megan Fox y Machine Gun Kelly se comprometieron en el sitio donde inició su romance

TENDENCIAS

Los científicos comprobaron que los azúcares y las grasas se relacionan con dos moléculas que regulan el metabolismo

Los científicos comprobaron que los azúcares y las grasas se relacionan con dos moléculas que regulan el metabolismo

Enjoy Punta del Este fue el anfitrión de una de las fiestas más importantes de la temporada 2022

Por qué las vacaciones pueden ser un trampolín para crecer profesionalmente

Consejos prácticos para cumplir tus metas de 2022

Ortorexia: ¿por qué comer sano puede derivar en un trastorno?