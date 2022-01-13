ADVISORY EU-PARLIAMENT/PRESIDENT-DEATH -- INTERRUPTIBLE

Body of EP President David Sassoli lies in state
Start: 13 Jan 2022 08:01 GMT
End: 13 Jan 2022 08:54 GMT
ROME- The body of European Parliament President David Sassoli lies in state in Rome's town hall, Campidoglio.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT - Coffin arrives
0845GMT - Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrives for private visit
0900-1700GMT - Body lies in state
