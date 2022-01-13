ADVISORY EU-PARLIAMENT/PRESIDENT-DEATH -- INTERRUPTIBLE

Body of EP President David Sassoli lies in state

ROME- The body of European Parliament President David Sassoli lies in state in Rome's town hall, Campidoglio.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Coffin arrives

0845GMT - Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrives for private visit

0900-1700GMT - Body lies in state

