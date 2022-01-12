COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 12 de Enero de 2022
The Hammers 2 - Norwich 0:Travelling Norwich are humbled in a 2-0 defeat by The Hammers

This result takes David Moyes&#39; team to 37 points in the competition

12 de Enero de 2022

West Ham United beat Norwich City with a thumping 2-0 victory on Wednesday at London Stadium. The Hammers were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Crystal Palace away and Watford away, by 3-2 and 4-1 respectively. Norwich lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Crystal Palace. As it stands, The Hammers and Norwich currently occupy 4th and 20th spots in the table, with 37 points and 10 points respectively after 18 matches.

The Hammers found the net first, thanks to Jarrod Bowen giving The Irons the lead just before half-time

The Hammers continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Jarrod Bowen finding the net again, 83 minutes in, which sealed the victory for The Hammers.

For The Hammers, Arthur Masuaku and Andriy Yarmolenko, came on for Nikola Vlasic and Michail Antonio. Norwich brought on Kieran Dowell, Christos Tzolis and Jon Rowe, to replace Przemyslaw Placheta, Milot Rashica and Adam Idah.

The Hammers will next play Leeds United at home, with Norwich facing Leicester City away.

