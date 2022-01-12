COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 12 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO --DELAYED START TIME--

REUTERS
11 de Enero de 2022

NATO's Stolenberg newser after chairing NATO-Russia Council

Start: 12 Jan 2022 13:31 GMT

End: 12 Jan 2022 14:31 GMT

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stolenberg gives news conference after chairing NATO-Russia Council. NATO ambassadors and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Grushko will hold talks - in person - in Brussels at NATO's HQ after the Geneva talks on Jan. 10 with the United States over the crisis in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - NATO-Russia Council meeting begins

1230GMT APPROX - Stoltenberg news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

