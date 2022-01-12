ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO --DELAYED START TIME

NATO's Stolenberg newser after chairing NATO-Russia Council
Start: 12 Jan 2022 13:31 GMT
End: 12 Jan 2022 14:31 GMT
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stolenberg gives news conference after chairing NATO-Russia Council. NATO ambassadors and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Grushko will hold talks - in person - in Brussels at NATO's HQ after the Geneva talks on Jan. 10 with the United States over the crisis in Ukraine.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT - NATO-Russia Council meeting begins
1230GMT APPROX - Stoltenberg news conference
