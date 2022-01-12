COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 12 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-HARRY REID/

Por
REUTERSJAN 12
11 de Enero de 2022

Former U.S. Senate majority leader Harry Reid lies in state

Start: 12 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A SCHEDULING CONFLICT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

WASHINGTON DC - Democratic former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the pugnacious son of a Nevada hard-rock miner who rose from poverty to earn a reputation as a fierce partisan fighter during an era of political gridlock in Washington, will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda on Wednesday.

SCHEDULE:

1530GMT - First guests expected to arrive

1600GMT - Remarks from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

1730-2100GMT - Viewing

2200gmt - Ceremonial departure

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El búnker antinuclear que está 15 metros bajo tierra y donde la NBA guarda los secretos más preciados de sus 75 años de historia

El búnker antinuclear que está 15 metros bajo tierra y donde la NBA guarda los secretos más preciados de sus 75 años de historia

Escándalo en la Copa de África: el árbitro de Túnez-Mali lo terminó dos veces antes de tiempo y un equipo no quiso volver a jugar

Ronaldo se encontró con un “escenario trágico” en el Cruzeiro y admitió que tiene una cláusula para marcharse

La trama detrás de los rumores de retiro de Lewis Hamilton y la condición que habría puesto para regresar a la Fórmula 1

“Si hay un homosexual en este vestuario, que se vaya”: el doloroso relato de Patrice Evra de su paso por la Premier League

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kunno confesó que fue víctima de abuso sexual y bullying antes de llegar a TikTok

Kunno confesó que fue víctima de abuso sexual y bullying antes de llegar a TikTok

Mónica Naranjo regresa a México para presentar su gira “Puro Minage”

Alex Fernández compartió tierna foto junto a Mía y su esposa: “Me tiene lleno de amor”

Carlos Rivera robó suspiros con look deportivo y mandó un importante mensaje para sus fans

Belinda sorprendió a Christian Nodal con espectacular fiesta de cumpleaños

TENDENCIAS

Android 13: nuevas actualizaciones para el cambio de usuario, transferir contenido multimedia y la activación del asistente

Android 13: nuevas actualizaciones para el cambio de usuario, transferir contenido multimedia y la activación del asistente

Pfizer anunció que la dosis de refuerzo COVID-19 puede aplicarse en simultáneo con la vacuna de la neumonía

Diseñan el primer vehículo eléctrico pensado para Uber

La ANMAT aprobó un nuevo autotest de COVID-19 y ya son cinco los autorizados en el país

Aislamientos de contactos estrechos: cada provincia decidirá si adopta las medidas y cuando entrarán en vigencia