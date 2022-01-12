ADVISORY PEOPLE-HARRY REID/

Former U.S. Senate majority leader Harry Reid lies in state

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A SCHEDULING CONFLICT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

WASHINGTON DC - Democratic former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the pugnacious son of a Nevada hard-rock miner who rose from poverty to earn a reputation as a fierce partisan fighter during an era of political gridlock in Washington, will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda on Wednesday.

SCHEDULE:

1530GMT - First guests expected to arrive

1600GMT - Remarks from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

1730-2100GMT - Viewing

2200gmt - Ceremonial departure

