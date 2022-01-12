ADVISORY PEOPLE-HARRY REID/

Former U.S. Senate majority leader Harry Reid lies in state
Start: 12 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 12 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A SCHEDULING CONFLICT. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.
WASHINGTON DC - Democratic former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the pugnacious son of a Nevada hard-rock miner who rose from poverty to earn a reputation as a fierce partisan fighter during an era of political gridlock in Washington, will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda on Wednesday.
SCHEDULE:
1530GMT - First guests expected to arrive
1600GMT - Remarks from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
1730-2100GMT - Viewing
2200gmt - Ceremonial departure
