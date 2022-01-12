ADVISORY OSCE-SECURITY/NEWSER

New OSCE chairman speaks on Russia-Ukraine conflict

VIENNA - OSCE Chairman-in-Office (CiO) and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau holds a news conference with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid following the formal inauguration of the Polish OSCE Chairmanship.

