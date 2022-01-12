COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 12 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY OSCE-SECURITY/NEWSER

Por
REUTERSJAN 12
12 de Enero de 2022

New OSCE chairman speaks on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Start: 13 Jan 2022 11:25 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2022 12:30 GMT

VIENNA - OSCE Chairman-in-Office (CiO) and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau holds a news conference with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid following the formal inauguration of the Polish OSCE Chairmanship.

SCHEDULE:

1130GMT - News conference expected to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: OSCE HANDOUT or REUTERS TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Austria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Ronaldo se encontró con un “escenario trágico” en el Cruzeiro y admitió que tiene una cláusula para marcharse

Ronaldo se encontró con un “escenario trágico” en el Cruzeiro y admitió que tiene una cláusula para marcharse

La trama detrás de los rumores de retiro de Lewis Hamilton y la condición que habría puesto para regresar a la Fórmula 1

“Si hay un homosexual en este vestuario, que se vaya”: el doloroso relato de Patrice Evra de su paso por la Premier League

Las confesiones de Djokovic dieron un giro a la investigación en Australia: se expone a una pena de hasta cinco años en prisión

Barcelona-Real Madrid, el primer Clásico del año definirá al finalista de la Supercopa: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Belinda sorprendió a Christian Nodal con espectacular fiesta de cumpleaños

Belinda sorprendió a Christian Nodal con espectacular fiesta de cumpleaños

Pedro Sola reveló que no le han pagado su trabajo como actor de doblaje

David y Victoria Beckham pasearon en un yate en Miami, Pamela Anderson fue a comer en Malibú: celebrities en un click

La viuda de Hugh Hefner contó que perdió miles de seguidores en las redes sociales desde que se quitó “todo lo falso” de su cuerpo

Kate del Castillo confirmó contagio por COVID-19

TENDENCIAS

Diseñan el primer vehículo eléctrico pensado para Uber

Diseñan el primer vehículo eléctrico pensado para Uber

La ANMAT aprobó un nuevo autotest de COVID-19 y ya son cinco los autorizados en el país

Aislamientos de contactos estrechos: cada provincia decidirá si adopta las medidas y cuando entrarán en vigencia

Pinamar Moda Look 2022: glamour y diseño en una nueva edición del desfile más esperado del verano

Según un estudio, el aumento del consumo de alcohol durante la pandemia provocará más enfermedades hepáticas y muertes