ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2022/

Beijing 2022 newser on progress of green Games & sustainability
Start: 13 Jan 2022 01:55 GMT
End: 13 Jan 2022 03:30 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Li Sen, Director General of the Planning Department and Yan Jiarong, Spokeswoman of the Beijing Organising Committee hold a news conference on the progress of green games and sustainability for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
SCHEDULE:
0200GMT - Event begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Sports
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com