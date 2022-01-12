ADVISORY ITALY-SHIP/ANNIVERSARY-VIGIL

Candlelit vigil to mark the Costa Concordia tragedy

Start: 13 Jan 2022 20:30 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2022 21:30 GMT

GIGLIO - People hold a candlelit vigil to mark the 2045mgt time when the Costa Concordia cruise ship smashed into rocks killing 32 people 10-years ago.

SCHEDULE:

2030GMT candlelit vigil - the time the Costa Concordia ran into the island 10-years-ago was at 2045gmt

