Miércoles 12 de Enero de 2022
ADVISORY ITALY-SHIP/ANNIVERSARY-VIGIL

REUTERSJAN 12
12 de Enero de 2022

Candlelit vigil to mark the Costa Concordia tragedy

Start: 13 Jan 2022 20:30 GMT

End: 13 Jan 2022 21:30 GMT

GIGLIO - People hold a candlelit vigil to mark the 2045mgt time when the Costa Concordia cruise ship smashed into rocks killing 32 people 10-years ago.

SCHEDULE:

2030GMT candlelit vigil - the time the Costa Concordia ran into the island 10-years-ago was at 2045gmt

