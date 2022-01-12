ADVISORY ITALY-SHIP/ANNIVERSARY-MASS

Italy marks tenth anniversary of Costa Concordia tragedy
Start: 13 Jan 2022 10:30 GMT
End: 13 Jan 2022 11:00 GMT
GIGLIO - People arrive for a morning mass to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster that killed 32 people after it capsized and sank as it approached the Tuscan island of Giglio to perform a manoeuvre close to the shore.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - Morning mass
