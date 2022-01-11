ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/GEORGIA --UPDATED

Biden and Harris to push for voting rights in Atlanta

Start: 11 Jan 2022 19:30 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2022 20:30 GMT

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris travel to Atlanta to push for legislation to protect voting rights and election integrity. Biden and Harris will tour Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and lay a wreath at the crypts of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta.

SCHEDULE:

1540GMT Biden leaves WH

1920GMT Biden and Harris lay a wreath at the crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King

2000GMT Biden and Harris visit Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church

2050GMT Biden and Harris speak to the American people about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our election at Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College

