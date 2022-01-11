COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 11 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/GEORGIA --UPDATED--

Por
REUTERSJAN 11
11 de Enero de 2022

Biden and Harris to push for voting rights in Atlanta

Start: 11 Jan 2022 19:49 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2022 19:54 GMT

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris travel to Atlanta to push for legislation to protect voting rights and election integrity. Biden and Harris will tour Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and lay a wreath at the crypts of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta.

SCHEDULE:

1540GMT Biden leaves WH

1920GMT Biden and Harris lay a wreath at the crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King

2000GMT Biden and Harris visit Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church

2050GMT Biden and Harris speak to the American people about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our election at Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

NON-U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El Kun Agüero sorprendió a sus fanáticos con su gran nivel en el tenis y un ex compañero lo elogió

El Kun Agüero sorprendió a sus fanáticos con su gran nivel en el tenis y un ex compañero lo elogió

Hizo 21 doble faltas, perdió el partido y se fue llorando: la pesadilla que sufrió la número 2 del mundo en la previa del Australian Open

Djokovic vs. Australia: por qué los ciudadanos de Melbourne están furiosos con la estrella del tenis

Las dos novedades que tendrá la lista de la selección argentina para la próxima fecha de Eliminatorias

El argentino Pablo Copetti ganó con una goma pinchada en cuatriciclos y mete presión en el Rally Dakar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Diane Kruger reveló que Quentin Tarantino no la quería en “Bastardos sin gloria” y que consiguió el papel “porque no quedaba nadie más”

Diane Kruger reveló que Quentin Tarantino no la quería en “Bastardos sin gloria” y que consiguió el papel “porque no quedaba nadie más”

Laura Flores abandonó un vuelo por sospecha de COVID-19: “El sentido común me ganó”

J Balvin envió fraternal mensaje a Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez tras recibir su llamada en la madrugada

Revelaron los primeros resultados de la autopsia al cuerpo del actor Bob Saget

Luis Felipe Tovar acusó de ser discriminado por no ser considerado “galán de telenovelas”

TENDENCIAS

Ómicron: el costo de testear se dispara y es el nuevo problema en Europa

Ómicron: el costo de testear se dispara y es el nuevo problema en Europa

El cofundador de Whatsapp será el nuevo CEO de Signal

El túnel creado por Tesla en Las Vegas tuvo su primer gran evento y algo no funcionó como esperaban

Punto por punto, cómo cambia el protocolo de aislamiento para contactos estrechos asintomáticos

El CEO de Pfizer dice que dos dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID-19 “no son suficientes contra la variante Ómicron”