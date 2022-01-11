ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/GEORGIA-SPEECH

Biden, Harris speak at Atlanta University Center Consortium

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak to the American people about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our election at Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.

