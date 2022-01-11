ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/GEORGIA-SPEECH

Biden, Harris speak at Atlanta University Center Consortium
Start: 11 Jan 2022 20:36 GMT
End: 11 Jan 2022 21:36 GMT
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak to the American people about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our election at Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.
