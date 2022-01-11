ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 10 de Enero de 2022
View of Melbourne park, home of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE - View of Melbourne park, home of the Australian Open. Tennis number one Novak Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention on Monday after winning a court challenge to remain in the country to pursue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.

