ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC

View of Melbourne park, home of the Australian Open
Start: 11 Jan 2022 02:28 GMT
End: 11 Jan 2022 12:00 GMT
MELBOURNE - View of Melbourne park, home of the Australian Open. Tennis number one Novak Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention on Monday after winning a court challenge to remain in the country to pursue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com