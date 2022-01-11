ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/DJOKOVIC -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Outwatching for developments after Djokovic's court challenge win

MELBOURNE - Outwatching for development as Novak Djokovic has gone back in to practice for his bid to win a record 21st tennis major at next week's Australian Open, after winning a court challenge to remain in Australia on Monday (January 10). However, the world number one still faces the threat of being detained by the federal government for a second time and deported. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's office said he was still considering whether to use his discretionary power to cancel Djokovic's visa.

