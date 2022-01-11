ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO to answer questions from the public on Omicron variant
Start: 11 Jan 2022 16:00 GMT
End: 11 Jan 2022 17:00 GMT
GENEVA - World Health Organisation (WHO) experts, emergency director Mike Ryan and epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove, due to give weekly event on the COVID-19 pandemic on social media, where questions are expected from the public on the Omicron coronavirus variant.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - Briefing starts
