COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 11 de Enero de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

Por
REUTERSJAN 11
11 de Enero de 2022

WHO to answer questions from the public on Omicron variant

Start: 11 Jan 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 11 Jan 2022 17:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organisation (WHO) experts, emergency director Mike Ryan and epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove, due to give weekly event on the COVID-19 pandemic on social media, where questions are expected from the public on the Omicron coronavirus variant.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL / NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Hizo 21 doble faltas, perdió el partido y se fue llorando: la pesadilla que sufrió la número 2 del mundo en la previa del Australian Open

Hizo 21 doble faltas, perdió el partido y se fue llorando: la pesadilla que sufrió la número 2 del mundo en la previa del Australian Open

Djokovic vs. Australia: por qué los ciudadanos de Melbourne están furiosos con la estrella del tenis

Las dos novedades que tendrá la lista de la selección argentina para la próxima fecha de Eliminatorias

El argentino Pablo Copetti ganó con una goma pinchada en cuatriciclos y mete presión en el Rally Dakar

Alerta en el Australian Open: un jugador advirtió que podría tener coronavirus en pleno partido y se quejó por la falta de testeos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Luis Miguel habría estado a punto de perder un brazo

Por qué Luis Miguel habría estado a punto de perder un brazo

Pablo Montero podría interpretar a Vicente Fernández en su bioserie

La ex estrella porno Jenna Jameson fue diagnosticada con una rara enfermedad: “No podía caminar”

Café Tacvba: qué significa el nombre de la banda y por qué cambió

Las románticas vacaciones de Leonardo DiCaprio y Camila Morrone, el festejo de Miley Cirus: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

El gobierno levantó el aislamiento para contactos estrechos asintomáticos con dos dosis de la vacuna y un refuerzo

El gobierno levantó el aislamiento para contactos estrechos asintomáticos con dos dosis de la vacuna y un refuerzo

Así sería un paseo virtual por las calles de Berlín de hace 120 años

Cómo es el primer autotest argentino de COVID-19 aprobado por ANMAT

Cómo recuperar chats eliminados de Facebook Messenger

Amamantar reduce el riesgo de que la madre sufra un ACV o una enfermedad cardíaca en el futuro