ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FAUCI

Fauci on the state of the pandemic at Washington think tank
Start: 11 Jan 2022 20:01 GMT
End: 11 Jan 2022 20:33 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to president and director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks in webcast fireside chat with Center for Strategic and International Studies Commission on Strengthening America's Health Security.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No archive. No resale.
DIGITAL: No archive. No resale.
Source: CSIS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio:
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com